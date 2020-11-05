Nestlé Introducing New Line of Pet Food Made with Insect Protein and Meat Alternatives

Nestlé is introducing a new line of cat and dog food that uses insect proteins to fuel your pet instead of meat-packed recipes.

On Thursday, Nestlé issued a release announcing the development of Purina Beyond Nature's Protein, a pet food product that uses insect protein, millet and fava beans.

The new dry pet food line — which will first be sold in Switzerland in November — was put together by veterinarians and nutritionists at Purina and currently includes two recipes available for dogs and cats.

The first recipe is based on chicken, pig's liver, and millet, and the second uses insect protein, chicken, and fava beans.

According to the release, the insect protein comes from black soldier fly larvae, which is an ingredient already used in animal feed in Europe. The fava beans and millet also provide protein, energy, and fiber to promote digestion.

The new line was developed taking the different nutritional requirements and taste profiles of cats and dogs into consideration.

Nestlé Purina Petcare EMENA CEO Bernard Meunier explained that the use of insect and plant proteins is a great way to keep your pet healthy and help protect the planet.

"With our new Beyond Nature's Protein dry pet food, we are offering a complete nutritious alternative to conventional dog and cat products, while taking care of the planet's precious resources by diversifying the protein sources," Meunier said in the release.

Adding, "We're constantly looking at ways in which we can source sustainably for the longer-term while still delivering the high-quality nutrition that pets need today and tomorrow."

According to CNN Business, other pet brands have started to use insect proteins to reduce their use of meat as well.