This $33 Cat Scratcher on Amazon Doubles as a Bed, and Reviewers Say Their Pets Are Obsessed

What sets the Necoichi Cozy Cat Scratcher apart from others is it's entirely made from recycled paper and features a faux wood design on the outside to give it a stylish touch. Plus, the inside is reversible and replaceable, so you can keep it around for longer than single-use scratchers. It has more than 400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who said "it's pleasing to the eye," and claim their cats can't get enough of it. Getting a cozy cat bed and a scratcher all in one for just $33 is too good to pass up. Add one to your cart while you still can because it's nearly sold out.