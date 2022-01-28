This $33 Cat Scratcher on Amazon Doubles as a Bed, and Reviewers Say Their Pets Are Obsessed
In most parts of the world including major cities in the United States, declawing cats is a banned procedure with the exception of some specific circumstances — even the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), discourages it. With that being said, your kitty needs an appropriate place to exercise those muscles that isn't your furniture. That's where a scratching post or cardboard scratcher comes into play. It's part of your cat's natural instinct to scratch, and having the proper equipment can ultimately save your furniture from becoming frayed and torn apart. We discovered an under-the-radar scratcher hiding in Amazon's cat supplies section that doubles as a cozy bed for your furry friend. The best part? It's actually stylish and won't disrupt your home decor.
What sets the Necoichi Cozy Cat Scratcher apart from others is it's entirely made from recycled paper and features a faux wood design on the outside to give it a stylish touch. Plus, the inside is reversible and replaceable, so you can keep it around for longer than single-use scratchers. It has more than 400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who said "it's pleasing to the eye," and claim their cats can't get enough of it. Getting a cozy cat bed and a scratcher all in one for just $33 is too good to pass up. Add one to your cart while you still can because it's nearly sold out.
Buy It! Necoichi Cozy Cat Scratcher, $32.99; amazon.com
"We've been fans of the Necoichi beds since 2017. Our original lighter-colored bowl has been well-loved and has not needed a refill. While I originally balked at the cost, I can say these beds have been worth every penny," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Both my cats enjoy scratching them, but they're mainly used for sleeping. I recently ordered this darker one to match the wood in my new bathroom, not realizing how beautifully it would also match one of my cats! The outside is cardboard as well, so I'm being careful not to get it wet."
Don't hesitate to add this scratcher bed to your cart, as the oak shade is already sold out and dark cherry is low in stock. If you happen to miss out and don't want to wait for it to come back in stock, check out this cat-headed version instead.
- This $33 Cat Scratcher on Amazon Doubles as a Bed, and Reviewers Say Their Pets Are Obsessed
- These 8 Kitchen Storage Items Are Beloved by Amazon Shoppers, and We Have Exclusive Deals
- Amazon Is Offering 67% Off This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Cleaner Right Now
- Selena Gomez Just Wore Head-to-Toe Ugg Clothing — and It's Miraculously All Still in Stock