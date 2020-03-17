Nebraska Shelter Hosting Virtual Kitten Shower As an Easy Way to Help Rescue Pets from Home

Image zoom Don Mason/Blend Images LLC/Getty

Kitten season is still a reality that shelters across the country are preparing for amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring is often the time where animal shelters and rescues see a substantial rise in their kitten intake numbers as countless stray and surrendered felines welcome litters of baby cats.

Nebraska Humane Society is turning this baby boom into an opportunity to spread a little joy. The shelter announced on their Facebook page that they will be hosting a virtual kitten shower on March 25th.

“This event is a fun and easy way to help care for all the kittens that will soon be flooding into the shelter, and you can do it all from the comfort of your couch or desk chair!” the shelter wrote.

Before the big day, when viewers can go to their computers to see the cute little kittens, animal lovers can purchase the incoming kittens gifts — like food, toys, and litter — from the Kitten Shower registry the Nebraska Humane Society has started. By purchasing an item from the registry, animal lovers can help the shelter be prepared for the influx of kittens that will need their help as we get deeper into spring.

Take a look at the registry, and keep an eye on the shelter’s Facebook page for more details about the virtual kitten shower on March 25.