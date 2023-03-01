Nebraska Family Finds Lost Dog On Same Day She's Adopted by New Owner

Rebecca Jones had been searching for her lost dog Bella for three weeks until she found her at an animal shelter on Friday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 1, 2023 11:46 AM
nebraska humane society
Photo: Google Maps

An Omaha, Ne. family is finally spending time with their missing dog after a mishap at their local humane society led her into being adopted by another family.

Rebecca Jones told local Omaha station WOWT-TV that her dog Bella went missing about three weeks ago. After searching the local area she reported this to the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) and continued to monitor their website on a daily basis for potential updates, per the outlet.

After days without any news, Jones and her family then decided to visit the society's offices in person on Friday — and found Bella sitting in a kennel.

Their joy soon turned to sadness, however. An Omaha city ordinance states that an unclaimed pet becomes the property of the NHS after it spends three days in the shelter. After this, the pet is made available for adoption.

By the time Jones and her family arrived at the shelter, that had already happened.

"We could show them everything they needed, and they wouldn't listen to us at all," Jones said, per WOWT-TV. She added that she had relied on the NHS to contact them if Bella turned up but heard nothing from them.

RELATED Video: Lost Texas Dog Finds Her Way to Former Shelter and Rings Rescue's Doorbell for Help

In response, Pam Wiese from the NHS told the news station that this had been a "miscommunication."

"We will try to give calls if we think a pet will match up," Wiese continued. "But we've been very busy. It's not a given. It's not a promise."

Wiese added that Omaha families are advised to check the NHS shelter every three days, just in case the city ordinance comes into operation.

"We know what we should do and what we really want to do and what we hope happens," Wiese told WDBJ7. "And yet, legally, we're kind of bound by the fact that gosh, this dog was here. It becomes our property. It hung out. It didn't get claimed. It got adopted."

Jones told WOWT-TV that she would have done things differently if she had known this from the outset.

"They didn't say, 'Walk up here every day; we may not be able to contact you.' I would've done that," she added.

For the new adopter, things were slightly easier. After the NHS told them that Bella already had an owner who was looking for them, they kindly agreed to give up their adoption and Jones was finally reunited with her wandering pooch on Sunday.

The Nebraska Humane Society did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

