Nearly 40 Dogs Rescued from 'Hazardous' Alleged Neglect Situation in Texas

"The dogs were found in chain-link kennels, with their water bowls frozen over," a release said of the residential property in Smith County, Texas, where the animals were found

Almost 40 dogs are safe and sound after being removed from "hazardous" conditions in east Texas.

The Humane Society of the United States assisted other animal rescue agencies on Friday in connection with nearly four dozen dogs found in an alleged neglect situation in Smith County.

Local authorities served a search and seizure warrant on a residential property, where the dogs "were found in chain-link kennels, with their water bowls frozen over," according to the Humane Society's press release.

dogs rescued Credit: Gareth Patterson/AP

"The living conditions were hazardous, with corrugated metal collapsing into some of the cages. Some of the dogs appeared to be fearful, while others were eager for attention and appeared excited to greet the rescuers," the statement continued.

The Humane Society assisted the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable's Office in the rescue call, with the SPCA of East Texas and Animal Investigations and Response also helping on-site.

The rescued canines have since been transported to a temporary shelter, where they are being examined and cared for by licensed veterinarians.

RedRover responder volunteers are also assisting the Humane Society in the caretaking of the animals, the release noted.

Ten additional dogs, who were previously removed from the same property earlier this month to receive urgent care, are also being housed at the temporary shelter.

"It's difficult to imagine the way these dogs have been living," said Audra Houghton, director of animal rescue team operations for the Humane Society. "We are grateful to Smith County for intervening to get these animals help, and to SPCA of East Texas, Animal Investigations and Response and RedRover for helping give these dogs a new beginning."

"It is unfortunate in the world today that the voices of so many barking for help go unheard," added Josh Joplin, Smith County constable. "Here in Smith County, we hear those voices. As a law enforcement agency, we won't tolerate animal cruelty in our community."

The Humane Society's statement noted that the dogs were surrendered by a "suspect" and will eventually be available for adoption through shelter and rescue partners.