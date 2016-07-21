The one-day adoption drive will occur across the country on July 23

NBCUniversal Seeks a Home for Every Adoptable Pet with Second Annual Clear the Shelters Campaign

Now NBCUniversal is looking for even bigger numbers for the campaign’s second year. The one-day adoption drive will occur across the country on July 23, offering potential pet parents reduced or waived adoption fees and waived spay/neuter fees at hundreds of participating shelters.

To help spread the word about this amazing opportunity, 40 local NBC and Telemundo television stations will be broadcasting special programming about the Clear the Shelters campaign and topics like shelter overpopulation and animal rights — as well as engaging local viewers on social media with the hashtag #CleartheShelters.

Numerous celebrities are also logging on in the days leading up to Saturday’s big event, letting their followers know about this important push to help find every adoptable animal a home.

Check your local listings to find out what Clear the Shelter programming is airing in your area, and visit Clear the Shelter’s website to learn what shelters near you are participating in the July 23 adoption drive.