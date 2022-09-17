Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Surprises Son Josey with Puppy for 7th Birthday: 'Love at First Sight'

Naya Rivera's son Josey Hollis has a new furry friend.

The late Grammy Award nominee's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey surprised their growing boy on Friday with a goldendoodle puppy as an early 7th birthday gift.

"Early birthday present for @JoseyDorsey! 8 weeks old. They were calling here Goldie, I've been calling her Goldie Bear," he wrote in the caption, sharing a video of the sweet moment Josey met his new pal. "She's the sweetest girl.

"He said no matter if it was boy or girl he was naming it CLIFFORD! What would you name her? Swipe to see [love] at 1st sight! I love you Josey - I can't believe you are about to be 7 years old!" Dorsey, 39, added.

Josey has celebrated some big life moments recently, graduating from kindergarten in June and starting first grade last month.

Dorsey and Rivera welcomed Josey on Sept. 17, 2015. They were married from 2014 to 2018, and they shared custody of Josey until Rivera's death at age 33 in July 2020.

The Big Sky actor paid tribute to Josey's mother in January for her 35th birthday, sharing a statement with PEOPLE. "She knew how willing Josey was to share his things but she'd be so proud to see how he'll give things he loves away to friends or donate them," he said.

"He has this unique literal laugh-out-LOUD cackle of laugh when he's watching TV that's kind of obnoxiously endearing like hers was, but his even more so. No matter your mood, it would make anyone smile if you heard it.

RELATED VIDEO: Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Sweet Videos of Son Josey, 5, Dancing to Michael Jackson

"At least once a day I find myself shaking my head, like it's still unbelievable, so surreal that she's gone. She'd be freaking out today, I could almost hear her: 'OMG, I'm almost 40!' It's hard to write this, tears coming out my eyes. Unf—ing real," Dorsey added.

Rivera's body was found five days after she went missing during a boating trip with Josey on Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., having died of an accidental drowning after disappearing under the surface during a swim.