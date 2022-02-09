U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Dawn Patterson was forced to leave her pet in Bahrain when she returned to the United States following her deployment

Navy Officer Needs Help Bringing Home Cat She Rescued Overseas: 'He's My Security Blanket'

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Dawn Patterson needs help reuniting with her beloved cat, whom she rescued while deployed overseas.

Patterson could not bring her feline, Mr. Grumpuss, with her when she left Bahrain to return home to Virginia for a new deployment due to logistical complications, according to a release from the nonprofit Paws of War.

The Navy service member rescued Mr. Grumpuss — named for his distinctive grouchy-looking face — during her fourth deployment overseas. She found the stray cat and helped nurse the animal back to health, becoming inseparable from the pet in the process.

Dawn Patterson Credit: Paws of War

"His Grumpy face always makes me smile. He is my security blanket," Patterson said of Mr. Grumpuss in the release.

Paws of War, a nonprofit that assists military members and their pets, is helping Patterson raise funds to bring the cat to the United States and handle the complicated logistics required to transport the pet overseas.

Mr. Grumpuss Credit: Paws of War

"This is a nightmare that nobody who has pets would want to experience," Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, said in a statement.

"We were lucky to have someone to foster the cat while we work to raise the funds and make the arrangements to safely get Mr. Grumpuss home and reunited with his Navy officer," he added.

Patterson — who has served in the Navy for 17 years — is eagerly awaiting a reunion with Mr. Grumpuss.

"I will be so appreciative if Paws of War can help bring him back to me. My baby must be lonely and confused," she said. "So I know he will be just as thrilled to see me."