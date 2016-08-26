Cuddles, naps and Instagram shout outs were some of the ways Hollywood's furriest marked the day

#NationalDogDay: See the Celebrity Love Notes to Their Fur Babies

Everyone knows that #NationalDogDay is no ordinary day — and we think dogs everywhere are starting to catch on.

They get extra treats, cuddles, toys, and even heart-felt Instagram posts in their honor (“Love these two,” Mario Lopez said of his Frenchies, pictured above).

Celebrities weren’t shy about commemorating the important holiday and here’s a look at how they celebrated.

A note to dogs everywhere: work that cuteness, you could get a steak dinner out of this.

Ricky Gervais shared a sweet snap of one cuddle buddy.

Dave Annable couldn’t let the day pass without mentioning his BFF Buster.

Bethenny Frankel couldn’t be with Cookie but gave her dog a shout out.

“Just me being a piece of furniture this morning for my crazy rescue dogs,” said actress Angela Kinsey of pups Buster and Biscuit.

Spartacus and Maximus with mom Coco — definitely one for the album!

Before Catherine Giudici became a mom to a baby, there were these two.

Actress Kristin Davis took a moment to support adoption on #NationalDogDay

J.R. Martinez said he was “grateful” for pup Romeo (Aww!)