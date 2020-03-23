Celebrate National Puppy Day at Home with ESPN Whether You Have Dogs or Not

Happy National Puppy Day!

It’s once again that special day of the year where we celebrate our furry BFFs and all of the joy that they bring to our lives.

And in order to celebrate the cutest and fluffiest day of the year, ESPN2 is set to air six hours of dog-related programming later tonight, starting at 6 p.m. EST.

All of the featured (and previously-recorded) programming will either star or be related to puppies and their connection to sports.

Starting at 6 p.m. EST, the AKC Agility Premier Cup will kick off the marathon, featuring top American Kennel Club dogs from around the country teaming up with their handlers to compete in agility courses that are designed to test their skills and teamwork with their handler.

Then at 7 p.m. EST, Dog Tales will air, which features three touching dog-related features from the E:60 and SportsCenter SC Featured storytelling brands – Arthur, Fenway’s Best Friend, and A Warrior’s Way.

At the 8 p.m. EST hour, the ESPN Championship Pup will play next, which will find ESPN’s campus turned into a competitive arena for action in three different AKC-sanctioned dog events: Agility, Dock Diving, and Flyball.

After that, E:60 Pictures: Owen + Haatchi will air from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. before a special dog edition of the popular late-night program, Always Late with Katie Nolan.

Then rounding out the marathon at 10 p.m. EST will be the ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights, which will feature two hours of highlights from dog competitions from the 2004 and 2005 ESPN Great Outdoor Games.

And along with watching ESPN2’s National Puppy Day programming, there are many other things you can to celebrate National Puppy Day, especially if you have a dog.

CanineJournal.com put together a list of fun ways to celebrate the day as pet owners stay home and practice social distancing amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Host A Virtual Puppy Playdate

For starters, the publication recommends hosting a virtual puppy playdate using video chat platforms such as Google Hangout or Zoom. With social distancing so important right now, it offers a way for your lovable dog to get some much needed social interaction while also keeping everyone safe.

Do Some “Doga”

YouTube is full of yoga and meditation exercises you can do with your pup and CanineJournal.com even put together a playlist of stretches and poses to practice with your pet.

Go on a Walk

It’s important for both you and your dog to get some fresh air and stretch your legs after being cooped up inside all day, just remember to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone not in your immediate household.

Show Off Your Pup on Social Media

With all of the uncertainty and feelings of anxiety going around, a picture of your pup on social media might just be what someone needs to brighten their day.

The CanineJournal.com also shared ways in which to help other dogs in need during these trying times.

With many shelters choosing to temporarily close their doors to visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is an urgent need to find temporary (or permanent) homes for shelter pets.

Donating to The Humane Society, the ASPCA, or a local shelter are other options for those looking to help, but who can’t adopt or foster right now.

