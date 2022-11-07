National Park Service Asks People to Stop Licking Toad that Causes Hallucinations

Celebrities including Mike Tyson and HGTV's Christina Hall have previously admitted to using toad venom


November 7, 2022
National Park Service Well that’s toad-ally terrifying….🐸 Hey there! Here is the “ribbiting” late night content no one asked for. Yet here we are. The Sonoran desert toad (Bufo alvarius), also known as the Colorado river toad, is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches (18 cm). What sound does it make? Its call has been described as a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second.” Was that the toad or did something startle you? These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you. Toot! Image: Black and white motion sensor camera capture of Sonoran Desert Toad staring into your soul at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.
Photo: National Park Service

The National Park Service is asking people to put their hands – and tongues away – when they see a toad.

The agency issued a warning on social media last week asking people to steer clear of the animal – particularly the Sonoran desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad or bufo alvarius.

The toad can be identified due to its large size, measuring nearly 7 inches – the largest found in the U.S. – and it emits a "weak, low-pitched toot," which lasts less than a second.

"As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking," the National Park Service said in their post.

It noted that specific species of toad secretes toxins that can make people sick if ingested or touched.

People have been risking potential poisoning as they chase hallucinogenic highs from the frog's venom which contains bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT.

Previously HGTV's Christina Hall admitted to smoking the toad's venom to reduce anxiety.

"Smoking the bufo toad venom is a life-changing experience and different for every person. It can't be summed up in a post," Hall said on social media. She also said that it "basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson has also admitted to smoking the venom on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. He also told the New York Post last year, "the toad has taught me that I'm not going to be here forever. There's an expiration date."

Bufotenine and 5-MeO-DMT are considered controlled substances by The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Psychedelics expert Dr. Mike Dow Ph.D., told PEOPLE last year that the hallucinogens in bufo toad venom turns off the "default mode network" in the brain, which can reduce anxiety and depression.

"So you're not thinking about things in a normal, conscious way, because the parts of the brain that are used to thinking that way to save time, or to keep you alive, have gone offline," Dow said. "So now other parts of the brain that are more aligned with the collective unconscious, maybe spirituality, those parts are coming forward."

But Dow also noted that there can be a risk for people with a "predisposition" to "psychosis or bipolar disorder" and there have been "reports of emergency room admissions and a death associated with the abuse of 5-MeO-DMT."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

