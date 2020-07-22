Hot Diggity Dog! In Honor of National Hot Dog Day, 13 Celebs Hanging Out with Wiener Dogs

Relish these photos of celebs with the pup dopplegängers of the all-American food 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 22, 2020 09:00 AM

Scott Disick

Well, hot dog! Scott Disick bought a dachshund for then-girlfriend Sofia Richie and named the pup Hershela (or Hirsh, for short). 

Adele

The Grammy winner gets all up in her hot dog Louie's grill. 

Kylie Jenner

What's up, dog? Kylie Jenner adopted a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix in 2019 and named him Wesley! 

Jerry Seinfeld

Out of all of the hot dogs in the world, comedian Jerry Seinfeld pickled Jose. 

Leighton Meester

The actress loves hanging out with her pups, captioning a sweet pic with her two longhaired Dachshunds, "Weenies 4 LiFe." 

Queen Elizabeth II

Anwar Hussein/Getty

Imagine being a royal pup!? Queen Elizabeth II's Dachshunds were the real wieners in this situation. 

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford knows that bedtime is the perfect time to ketchup with her two hot dogs. 

Derek Blasberg

The writer and Head of Fashion & Beauty at YouTube thinks his hot dog is totally barbe-cute! 

Kevin Smith

Sun's out, hot dog buns out! Kevin Smith takes his Dachshund, Shecky, out for a hike. 

Kelsey Grammer

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Hot dog, big city. Kelsey Grammer enjoyed a stroll with his then-girlfriend, now wife, Kayte Walsh and their puppy on the streets of N.Y.C. in 2010.

Marlon Brando

Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

No need to frank us for this photo of Marlon Brando snuggled up with his pet Dachshund at his grandmother's house in 1949. 

Danny DeVito

Shutterstock

If you can name one thing that makes you smile more than Danny DeVito walking a Dachshund in a dress, you're the wurst. 

David Hasselhoff

Mario Magnani/Liaison

And lastly, please enjoy this photo of David Hasselhoff eating a hot dog as his own hot dog looks on, concerned.

