The No. 1 hound in the country took the 2018 title, his 20th Best in Show win in just 18 months. But his owners say he’s more than just a show dog.

“First and foremost he is our companion and pet — we love him, he sleeps in our bed,” Chelsea Smithey told PEOPLE. “I could show you all of these pictures on my phone of him curled upside down, every which way, hanging off the bed. I mean he’s just a great dog.”