Best in Show! 17 Years of National Dog Show Winners

The Thanksgiving tradition has a long history of absolutely adorable champs

Kate Hogan
November 26, 2018 09:45 AM
<p>The No. 1 hound in the country took the 2018 title, his 20th Best in Show win in just 18 months. But his owners say he&#8217;s more than just a show dog.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;First and foremost he is our companion and pet &mdash; we love him, he sleeps in our bed,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/pets/national-dog-show-winner-2018/">Chelsea Smithey told PEOPLE</a>. &#8220;I could show you all of these pictures on my phone of him curled upside down, every which way, hanging off the bed. I mean he&rsquo;s just a great dog.&#8221;</p>
2018, WHISKEY

The No. 1 hound in the country took the 2018 title, his 20th Best in Show win in just 18 months. But his owners say he’s more than just a show dog. 

“First and foremost he is our companion and pet — we love him, he sleeps in our bed,” Chelsea Smithey told PEOPLE. “I could show you all of these pictures on my phone of him curled upside down, every which way, hanging off the bed. I mean he’s just a great dog.”

Steven Donahue/See Spot Run Photography
<p><a href="https://people.com/pets/national-dog-show-best-in-show-winner-2017/">Brussels Griffon Newton</a>, known in the show circuit as GCH Somerset Wynzall Hashtag, beat out more than 2,000 other dogs for the Best in Show title, taking the Toy Group before winning the final ribbon.&nbsp;The pair had some sweet victory plans to celebrate. &ldquo;I think were going to get an ice cream,&rdquo; handler Susan Dipew told PEOPLE about Newton&rsquo;s post-win schedule.</p>
2017, NEWTON

Brussels Griffon Newton, known in the show circuit as GCH Somerset Wynzall Hashtag, beat out more than 2,000 other dogs for the Best in Show title, taking the Toy Group before winning the final ribbon. The pair had some sweet victory plans to celebrate. “I think were going to get an ice cream,” handler Susan Dipew told PEOPLE about Newton’s post-win schedule.

Steven Donahue/See Spot Run Photography
<p>The greyhound earned her 44th Best in Show title at last year&#8217;s National Dog Show in Philadelphia.&nbsp;&#8220;Gia fits the Greyhound standard perfectly and also gives that extra showmanship,&#8221; <a href="http://nds.nationaldogshow.com/event-info-bestinshow.php">offered Best In Show judge</a> James G. Reynolds of Ottawa, Canada. &#8220;She has a head like a snake and can really gallop. A lot of Greyhounds don&rsquo;t have that showmanship.&#8221;</p>
2016, GIA

The greyhound earned her 44th Best in Show title at last year’s National Dog Show in Philadelphia. “Gia fits the Greyhound standard perfectly and also gives that extra showmanship,” offered Best In Show judge James G. Reynolds of Ottawa, Canada. “She has a head like a snake and can really gallop. A lot of Greyhounds don’t have that showmanship.”

Bill McCay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>&ldquo;The moment he entered the ring, I turned to [co-host David Frei] and said, &lsquo;Wow..! Heads and tails&rsquo; above the competition,&rdquo; <a href="http://nds.nationaldogshow.com/event-info-bestinshow.php">host John O&#8217;Hurley recalled</a> of the spunky skye terrier.</p>
2015, CHARLIE

“The moment he entered the ring, I turned to [co-host David Frei] and said, ‘Wow..! Heads and tails’ above the competition,” host John O’Hurley recalled of the spunky skye terrier.

Bill McCay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>After earning the National Dog Show title, the bloodhound went on to score the title of top-ranked hound in America.</p>
2014, NATHAN

After earning the National Dog Show title, the bloodhound went on to score the title of top-ranked hound in America.

Bill McCay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>At the time, the young American foxhound was the first winner in the 12-year history of the National Dog Show to come from the Hound Group.</p>
2013, JEWEL

At the time, the young American foxhound was the first winner in the 12-year history of the National Dog Show to come from the Hound Group.

Bill McCay/NBC
<p>The wire fox terrier was the first repeat breed winner, as &#8230;&nbsp;</p>
2012, SKY 

The wire fox terrier was the first repeat breed winner, as … 

Bill McCay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>&#8230; the year prior, this lady won the prize.&nbsp;&ldquo;She looks beautiful and she moves beautifully,&rdquo; <a href="http://nds.nationaldogshow.com/event-info-bestinshow.php">said handler Gabriel Rangel</a>. &ldquo;Eira moves as well as she stacks.&rdquo;</p>
2011, EIRA

… the year prior, this lady won the prize. “She looks beautiful and she moves beautifully,” said handler Gabriel Rangel. “Eira moves as well as she stacks.”

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
<p>The Irish setter wasn&#8217;t only perfect in the ring &mdash; he had personality, too.&nbsp;&#8220;He loves the attention; he loves people; he loves being in the ring and being around all the people and everyone fussing over him,&#8221; <a href="http://nds.nationaldogshow.com/event-info-bestinshow.php">said handler</a> Peter Kubacz. &#8220;He is a great show dog in that regard.&#8221;</p>
2010, CLOONEY

The Irish setter wasn’t only perfect in the ring — he had personality, too. “He loves the attention; he loves people; he loves being in the ring and being around all the people and everyone fussing over him,” said handler Peter Kubacz. “He is a great show dog in that regard.”

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
<p>The Scottish terrier captured hearts, and went on to capture another big title: Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show that following February.</p>
2009, SADIE

The Scottish terrier captured hearts, and went on to capture another big title: Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show that following February.

Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>During her time as a show dog, the pointer&nbsp;garnered 10 Best in Show titles in a row, winning a total of 116 Best in Shows, making her the winningest Sporting Dog in history.</p>
2008, HOLLY

During her time as a show dog, the pointer garnered 10 Best in Show titles in a row, winning a total of 116 Best in Shows, making her the winningest Sporting Dog in history.

Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>The adorable Australian shepherd earned attention for his unique coat, among other attributes.</p>
2007, SWIZZLE

The adorable Australian shepherd earned attention for his unique coat, among other attributes.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
<p>The toy poodle was an obvious favorite to win in her year,&nbsp;arriving from Japan not long before as the No. 1 toy poodle and winner of several Best in Show titles.</p>
2006, VIKKI

The toy poodle was an obvious favorite to win in her year, arriving from Japan not long before as the No. 1 toy poodle and winner of several Best in Show titles.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
<p>In his heyday, the bull terrier won the National Dog Show, the Morris &amp; Essex Kennel Club Show and Westminster Kennel Club Show. These days, he&#8217;s a certified therapy dog and a therapy dog ambassador for the National Dog Show.</p>
2005, RUFUS

In his heyday, the bull terrier won the National Dog Show, the Morris & Essex Kennel Club Show and Westminster Kennel Club Show. These days, he’s a certified therapy dog and a therapy dog ambassador for the National Dog Show.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
<p>The fox terrier also became a therapy dog upon her exit from the show world, visiting retirement homes to bring smiles to seniors.</p>
2004, GRACIE

The fox terrier also became a therapy dog upon her exit from the show world, visiting retirement homes to bring smiles to seniors.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
<p>The big, beautiful doberman celebrated his win by giving the judges a high-paw.</p>
2003, RAISIN

The big, beautiful doberman celebrated his win by giving the judges a high-paw.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
<p>In the first year the National Dog Show was presented by Purina, the title of Best in Show went to the snow-white standard poodle.</p>
2002, MIKI

In the first year the National Dog Show was presented by Purina, the title of Best in Show went to the snow-white standard poodle.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
