Thor the Bulldog Wins Best in Show at 2019 National Dog Show

Thor the Bulldog won Best in Show at the 18th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina, which aired on Thanksgiving Day on NBC. The mighty Thor is taking over the National Dog Show throne from Whiskey the Whippet, who earned Best in Show at last year’s competition.

Thor, whose registered show name is GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls, bested thousands of other dogs to earn the top prize — and a congratulatory snack — with help from his handler, Eduardo Paris of Houston, Texas.

“Thor won today because of his structure and because he moves so well. He has been showing since September 2018 and has won 27 specialties since he has been showing,” Paris proudly shared about the pooch he shows 3 to 4 times a month.

Before getting his ribbon, Thor won the Non-Sporting Group to make it to the final Best in Show round. Joining him in this prestigious pack was Nick the Siberian Husky, Daniel the Golden Retriever, Blaine the Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier, Sophia the Old English Sheepdog, Bono the Havanese, and Maddie the Pharaoh Hound.

When Thor isn’t out strutting his stuff at a dog show, he has a fairly normal life.

“During the weekdays, Thor just loves to play and play and then sleep, of course. He’s very active and athletic, he can jump really really high,” Paris said.

“Thor is a very active and sweet dog. He loves to play with the chihuahua’s he lives with and all dogs, male or female. He has a great temperament and is wonderful with children,” the bulldog’s handler added.

After winning the big title, Thor and Paris are planning to relax a bit to celebrate.

“I think I am going to have a beer and Thor will eat and sleep in my bed with me tonight,” Paris said of the pair’s post-show plans.