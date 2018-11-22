While you were getting filled up on turkey, this dog was making canine history.

Whiskey the Whippet won Best in Show at the 17th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina on Thursday, claiming the throne from last year’s winner: Newton the Brussels Griffon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Whiskey, whose registered show name is GCHP Pinnacle Tennessee Whiskey, topped more than 2,000 other dogs with help from his handler and part owner Justin Smithey of Sugar Valley, Georgia.

Before claiming the big ribbon, Whiskey won the Hound Group to make it to the final Best in Show round. Joining him in this prestigious pack was Billy the Lhasa Apso, Ducky the Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Irupe the Doberman Pinscher, Bogie the King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, King the Wire Fox Terrier and Bella the Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

Steven Donahue/See Spot Run Photography

Whiskey out strutted them all to win his 20th Best in Show title.

“He has been showing for about a year-and-a-half. He’s the No. 1 hound in the country. He’s had a fabulous year,” Chelsea, Justin Smithey’s wife, told PEOPLE about her talented pooch.

It’s not just the Whippet’s wins that make him a wonderful canine.

Steven Donahue/See Spot Run Photography

“First and foremost he is our companion and pet — we love him, he sleeps in our bed. I could show you all of these pictures on my phone of him curled upside down, every which way, hanging off the bed. I mean he’s just a great dog,” Chelsea added.

For those who missed the best moments from the National Dog Show hosted by John O’Hurley and legendary dog show analyst David Frei, the broadcast will re-air on NBC on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.