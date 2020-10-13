The National Dog Show Will Return in 2020 with In-Person Event Featuring Hundreds of Dogs

The 2020 National Dog Show will be hosted by actor John O’Hurley and expert dog show analyst David Frei and will feature no spectators, vendors, sponsors, or media

Thanksgiving may be different this year in many ways due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the dog show will go on.

On Tuesday, NBC announced it will air the 2020 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), following the telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as they have done for the past 18 years.

A new dog show telecast means a new dog show. According to a release from NBC, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, which runs the National Dog Show, "will once again hold its annual all-breed dog show in November in Oaks, Pennsylvania."

"With full attention being given to state and local health and safety issues for activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and under the approving guidance of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and the Montgomery County Department of Health, the club will stage a single, two-day show," the release continues.

The National Dog Show website states that this year's event — which will occur on Nov. 14-15 ahead of NBC's Thanksgiving Day airing — will not allow "spectators, vendors, sponsors or media" in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Only officials, NBC broadcast personnel and handlers/dogs will be allowed on the premises. The judging will be conducted under health and safety guidelines with social distancing and mask-wearing throughout plus temperature-taking and other cautionary measures in place," the website adds.

As in years past, the 2020 National Dog Show will be hosted by actor John O’Hurley and expert dog show analyst David Frei, and NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo will provide additional insights. New in 2020 are three dog breeds that were sanctioned by the American Kennel Club after the 2019 National Dog Show: the Barbet, the Dogo Argentino and, the Belgian Laekenois — a relative of the Belgian Malinois.

There will be hundreds of dogs representing 207 different breeds at the 2020 National Dog Show, but only one can earn the title of Best in Show. Last year, the honor went to a 2-year-old male bulldog named Thor, who beat over 2,000 pooches to win.