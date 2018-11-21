While you are chomping and cheers-ing your way through Thanksgiving, more than 2,000 dogs will be spending their Turkey Day prancing and primping.

The 17th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina will air on NBC on Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. across all time zones. The holiday tradition will once again be hosted by John O’Hurley and dog analyst David Frei.

But there is no reason to wait until Thursday to get a dose of doggy sweetness: NBC Sports went behind-the-scenes of the National Dog Show to see how all the canines get green-ring ready in one space.

Find out how poodles maintain their perms, judges makes those tough calls and more in the video above, and then tune into the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day to see all the pups strut their stuff.