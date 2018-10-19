Two Cute New Breeds Join the 2018 National Dog Show: See the Pics!

Thanksgiving’s furriest tradition just got a little cuter.

The National Dog Show, which airs annually on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, recently announced that two new breeds are entering the competition starting this year.

The Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen and Nederlandse Kooikerhondje will be joining the more than 2,000 canines that walk the National Dog Show ring.

A Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen is a hound dog known for its sweet, shaggy appearance and impressive stamina, according to the American Kennel Club.

The AKC describes the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje as a easy-going and friendly dog inside the home and an agile, lively dog outdoors.

Simon Bruty

These dogs, along with their other canine competitors, will all appear at The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, hosted by actor John O’Hurley and AKC-licensed judge David Frei. Dynamic duo Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will also be on site, offering viewers a look behind the scenes.

To watch 2018’s National Dog Show, tune in to NBC on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. ET, or catch an encore presentation on Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET.