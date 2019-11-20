Maria Menounos Wants You to Take a Moment to Thank Your Pet This Thanksgiving: 'It's Obvious'

Image zoom Courtesy The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Maria Menounos is a Emmy award-winning journalist and a podcast host, but more than anything else, she is an animal lover.

This year she is teaming up with the National Dog Show Presented by Purina to show just how much she adores her pets, and is encouraging others to do the same.

Thankfully, the National Dog Show airs each year on Thanksgiving, providing adorable entertainment the whole family can agree on. This year, the show will featuring over 2,000 dogs from more than 200 breeds, but Menounos and Purina want to hear about your pets too, and possibly even feature them in the show.

Ahead of Thanksgiving pet owners are encouraged to share a photo of their pet along with a few sentences about why they are thankful for their furry friend as part of Purina’s #DogThanking campaign. Each photo or video posted to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DogThanking and the @Purina tag, has a chance of being featured in this year’s National Dog Show Presented by Purina, airing on NBC at noon (all time zones) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

RELATED: Inside Maria Menounos’ Festive Holiday Party — for Dogs!

“Thanksgiving is a time a to be thankful for everything, including how much our pets contribute to our lives. It’s obvious,” Menounos told PEOPLE about why pet owners should participate, adding that its a great opportunity to brag about your pet and potentially “make them a star.”

Menounos, the proud mom to three pooches, feels lucky to spend each day with her loving pups.

“I thank Maximus for being my protector and my comedian — he is the greatest thing that happened in my life,” she said of her adopted German shepherd.

RELATED: Best in Show! 17 Years of National Dog Show Winners

“Whinnie is the healer and the nurse. Her smile is explosive, and Willie I thank for bringing Whinnie’s smile back and all the kisses,” Menounous said of her other rescue canines.

Now that you see how easy it is to celebrate the healing and comforting roles pets play in our lives, it’s time to join the #DogThanking effort and boast about your own pet.