National Cat Day Poll Finds Obsessed Cat Owners Take 7 Photos of Their Felines Every Day

It’s National Cat Day and pet parents across the country are celebrating by getting snap happy. According to SWNS, OnePoll conducted a survey on behalf of Fresh Step litter to see how obsessed cat owners are with their pets.

Not surprisingly, it turns out cat owners are fascinated by their felines. The poll, which surveyed 1,000 cat owners, found that the average owner spends 1,016 hours with their kitty each year and takes around 7 photos of their cat a day.

Cat owners don’t stop at taking photos, 41 percent of those polled said they have a framed photo of their cat or another beloved feline in their home. Overall, 84 percent of cat owners polled said they see their feline as a family member, with some routinely buying gifts for their cats.

Based on the survey’s results, these kitties earned their special status. Sixty percent of the cat owners polled said their cats are loyal and 59 percent said their purr-fect pets snuggle right up to them, even though felines are often unfairly labelled as aloof.

“Millions of cats enter shelters each year yet less than half get adopted. We understand how rewarding it is to have cats in our lives which is why Fresh Step is on a mission to help every shelter cat find a forever home,” Lauren May, associate director, Clorox Pet Products said in a statement. “Through shelter partnership programs, we have donated millions of dollars and more than six million scoops of litter to help shelter cats get adopted.”

The company also hopes surveys like this one show those skeptical of the love a cat has to offer that felines make loving, fun and devoted companions.

Over three-quarters of the owners polled for this survey said they see talking to their cat as a form of therapy, one that has helped them get through tough times like a move to a new city, a new job or a personal loss.

The love these owners feel from their felines on National Cat Day, and every other day, makes the pets their preferred hang out buddies. Sixty-six percent of those polled admitted they rather spend time snuggling with their cat over hanging out with their human friends.