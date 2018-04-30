National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Is Here, So What Are You Waiting For?

Today is a day full of furry feels because it’s National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Proud owners of rescue animals know these critters are some of the cutest and most grateful creatures around.

For those of you without a shelter animal in your life, what are you waiting for? If you are on the fence about adopting a new best friend, we talked to the experts at Best Friends Animal Society to help swing you.

The sad truth is that millions of shelter animals are euthanized each year due to shelter over crowding. Best Friends Animal Society is working to bring this number down to zero by pulling animals from kill shelters and promoting awareness about the joys of animal adoption.

While making a commitment to a pet may seem overwhelming, shelter workers, who know the pets best, can help you find the perfect match.

Celebrate this special day by meeting your new soulmate.