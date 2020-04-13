Don't Be a Silly Goose!: New Nat Geo WILD PSAs Humorously Remind Humans How to Social Distance

Humans can learn a lot from wildlife, even during a pandemic.

As the world works together to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD are turning to their “most trusted advisers” for help on how to navigate these uncertain times. These advisers are animals, of course.

After checking in with wild animals from around the world, National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD rounded up what they learned into a series of humorous PSAs to help humans with social distancing.

“At Nat Geo WILD, we realize that animals know best, so we’re letting them do the talking,” Janet Han Vissering, the senior vice president of development and production at Nat Geo WILD, said in a statement about the new spots. “Amazingly, animals have the innate ability to adapt to whatever Mother Nature throws their ways. We can take a lesson by adapting these behaviors ourselves – now’s not the time to be sitting ducks!”

In the PSAs, otters provide tips on how to hand wash like a pro, as seen below, and penguins give pointers on how to social distance — but, not all the advice that Nat Geo WILD received was good advice. As shown in the clip above, some geese don’t know how to avoid crowds, which prompts National Geographic to kindly warn viewers, “Don’t Be a Silly Goose.”

You can see all the PSAs, which include bears, birds and more, on National Geographic’s networks and its social platforms starting today.

