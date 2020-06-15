Spend your summer biting into more shark programming than ever before

Nat Geo's SharkFest is Bringing the World's Most Famous Sharks to Your TV for Five Weeks

National Geographic knows your looking to add a little excitement to your summer, and they have just the thing to make that happen: five straight weeks of shark content.

This bounty of shark entertainment is called SharkFest and it is surfing onto National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD starting July 12. The first three weeks of SharkFest will happen on National Geographic, followed by another two weeks of TV about these fascinating underwater predators on Nat Geo WILD, starting August 2.

This solid five-week block of shark-filled television will include 17 original premieres and hours of captivating content from National Geographic expansive archives.

Among the shows you can sink your teeth into during SharkFest is Most Wanted Sharks. Most Wanted Sharks travels the globe to get a closer look at the world's most famous sharks. Leading the shows "sharkarazzi" is Jeremiah Sullivan — a marine biologist and shark suit inventor.

Thanks to his expertise and deep appreciation for sharks, Sullivan will take viewers face-to-face with some of the Earth's largest sharks, including a great white shark that has the reputation of eating other great whites.