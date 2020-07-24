See what's coming up as the network's five-week celebration of sharks continues

50 Shades of ... Sharks? National Geographic's SharkFest Delves Into the 'Delicate' Sides of the Sea's Fiercest Creatures

Sure they're terrifying, but did you know that sharks actually have a softer side?

As Nat Geo's SharkFest swims on, fans of the scary sea creatures will get to know the "fragile, delicate, ingenious, collaborative and even clumsy" aspects of sharks on 50 Shades of Sharks, premiering Friday night, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET. According to a release on the special, new research on the animals "allows for a glimpse of some of their most intimate and seldom-seen behaviors," like cleaning, resting and even reproduction.

In the exclusive clip above, entitled "Shark Spa Day," viewers can even watch sharks relax as they enjoy a current in Polynesia that lets them float, oxygenation their cells with minimal effort. Weak swimming fish even latch onto the sharks for a "free ride."

Image zoom A bull shark eyes the camera on Raging Bull Shark National Geographic

Elsewhere in the SharkFest universe, viewers can check out Raging Bull Shark, airing Sunday night, July 26, at 8 p.m. ET, which pits bull sharks against great white and tiger sharks to show who is the "champion of the chomp," according to a release. As climates around the world warm, bull sharks are taking on more territory, leading to a rise in shark-on-shark attacks. Raging Bull Shark explores why this "deceptively unremarkable" species could become the world's most dangerous shark.

For those looking for an extra fix, Saturday night, July 25, boats a When Sharks Attack marathon on National Geographic.

The next two weeks of SharkFest will happen on National Geographic, followed by another two weeks of TV about these fascinating underwater predators on Nat Geo WILD. This solid five-week block of shark-filled television will include 17 original premieres and hours of captivating content from National Geographic expansive archives.