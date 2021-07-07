"You’ll be living on in my heart and soul forever," the Twin Peaks actress wrote in her emotional tribute to the pup

Naomi Watts Pays Tribute to Her 'Darling' Dog Bob After His Death: '20 Years of Love'

Naomi Watts is mourning the loss of one of her furry family members.

The Twin Peaks actress, 52, announced Wednesday on Instagram that her 20-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Bob, recently passed away. She honored the adorable old pup with a heartfelt tribute on the social media site.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My Darling Bob. What an honor to have had you in our lives. You'll be living on in my heart and soul forever. Rest In Peace. 20 years of love. Godspeed! 😥💔 #legend #wingman," Watts wrote alongside an artsy photo of Bob basking in the sunshine seeping through a nearby window.

Many animal lovers responded to Watts' tribute post, including several of the star's celebrity friends.

"Sorry, Naomi! Sending you ❤️," Chelsea Handler commented.

"What a beautiful picture ♥️ sending you so many hugs," Helena Christensen added.

On average, Yorkshire terriers live between 11 and 15 years, according to Daily Paws. They are considered incredible family dogs, making Bob the perfect member for Watts' pack.

Earlier this year, Watts added a puppy named Izzy to the mix after struggling emotionally during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, she was spotted walking the dog during a rare outing with fellow Gypsy star Billy Crudup in New York City.

The Loudest Voice actress first opened up about the emotional turmoil she has faced during the pandemic in an Instagram post last March.