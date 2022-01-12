'Mysterious Creature' Spotted Inside Welsh Zoo Exhibit Turns Out to Be Crocodile Toy

Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales, joked they thought the "creature" spotted in their mongoose exhibit could be "a miniature Loch Ness Monster"

A Welsh zoo thought they might have a "miniature Loch Ness Monster" inside their walls after a guest spotted a "mysterious creature" in an exhibit — the truth turned out to be a little less wild.

On Jan. 10, Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales, posted about a strange sighting at their facility.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This mysterious 'creature' was spotted by one of our guests over the weekend in the banded mongoose enclosure and had us all scratching our heads…," the zoo wrote in their post, where the facility also included a photo of the blurry, brown reptile-like shape the guest spotted in the water of the mongoose exhibit.

"Was it a miniature Loch Ness Monster?… A mysterious water lizard?!…," the post continued.

In response to the guest's sighting, the zoo sent keepers to investigate the issue. The staff members retrieved the "creature" carefully and quickly found it wasn't even a living thing.

"We sent our zoo team to investigate, and I can reassure you all that it was just a toy crocodile that someone has dropped into the pond!" the zoo added on Facebook. "We breathed a little sigh of relief, I can tell you … But it did give us all a laugh this grey Monday morning!"