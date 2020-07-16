Jackson Galaxy has returned to TV to help cat owners remotely with the My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy special

'My Cat From Hell' and Jackson Galaxy Are Back to Help Freaked Out Felines Weather Quarantine

Animal Planet's My Cat From Hell, the unscripted series about cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy helping kitties and owners peacefully coexist together, ended in 2018, but the unique circumstances created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has Galaxy stepping in front of the camera to help felines once more.

Not long after many Americans started quarantining in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Galaxy started to get "flooded" with messages from cat owners confessing that their cats were driving them crazy, they were driving their cats crazy, and that they need expert help to figure out how to live with their felines 24/7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Galaxy, who is currently caring for seven cats, three dogs, a turtle, a talkative foster rooster, and 2 hens, put out some advice videos on his own to help these cooped up cat owners. Shortly after, he was approached by Animal Planet, who had been noticing the same increasing mummer of cat behavior concerns, about rebooting My Cat From Hell for a special to tackle these uncertain times. And so, My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy was born. The hour-long special, which features Galaxy remotely helping cat owners in quarantine, will premiere on Saturday, July 18 at 9 PM ET/PT on Animal Planet.

Since Galaxy couldn't safely travel to the homes where the cat-owner conflicts featured in the episode were happening, he relied on video conferences and surveillance cameras to do his work.

Image zoom Courtesy Discovery

"I got better information about the cat's behavior than I normally would on the show," Galaxy told PEOPLE about how swapping in strategically-placed surveillance cameras for a 12-person TV crew helped his efforts. "I could watch in real-time the behavior owners were concerned about."

"At the end of the day nothing replaces me physically being in your home, but this came pretty close," he added.

From his eye in the sky, Galaxy observed felines trying to adjust to drastic changes in their routines and owners trying to cope with their pets' oddball behaviors that they usually miss out on while they are at work.

The exclusive clip above shows one of the cat families that Galaxy helps during the upcoming special: a testy tabby named Watson who is seemingly lashing out at one of his human housemates for no reason.

According to the cat behaviorist, increased aggression is one of the issues he received a lot of messages about, along with litter box issues, increased hiding, and general peskiness. He hopes that this return of My Cat From Hell helps other owners navigate their own quarantine kitty issues.

Image zoom Courtesy Discovery

"We realized there was the need, and we wanted to get the information and also let people know that there were so many people in the same boat, which My Cat From Hell has always done. It lets people know they are not alone," Galaxy said.

In the end, Galaxy noted, most of the quarantine kitty issues he saw had the same roots as the feline behavior problems he was addressing pre-quarantine.

"One of the things I have tried to talk about for years and years is that having a pet is having a relationship, and if you don't approach it from that base of understanding and emotional connection you are not doing anybody any favors and you're are missing out," he said, adding that he has seen a vast improvement in "cat guardians" and how they approach their felines over the years he has been sharing this message.