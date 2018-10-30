This Dog-Friendly Restaurant Wants to Pay You $100 an Hour to Play with Dogs

Dreams do come true.

This time is it MUTTS Canine Cantina that is turning fantasy into reality.

The Texas-based bar and restaurant, which has two locations, is all about dining out with your dog in a way that is fun for both of you. With a membership to MUTTS, dog moms and dads can drop their canines off at the off-leash dog park attached to the restaurant while they get a meal or drink and watch from the patio. Owners can also join their dogs in the park or have their pooches sit with them for a bite.

To keep their canine and human customers happy, MUTTS is looking for their first ever “puptern” for its Dallas-Fort Worth location. The title should be enough to get dog lovers squealing.

Courtesy MUTTS Canine Cantina

The sole duty of the soon-to-be puptern is to play with dogs all day. That’s it.

Not only is MUTTS offering a fall internship with serious puppy perks, the restaurant is planning to pay handsomely for this pleasure. MUTTS’ puptern will be paid $100 an hour to greet members, offer to play with their dogs while they dine and then play with said dogs.

How is this real life?

Courtesy MUTTS Canine Cantina

If this internship sounds right for you — and how could it not? — you have until Nov. 12 to apply.

To apply, applicants must post a fun and engaging photo or video on their personal Instagram account that explains why they would be the best puptern for MUTTS. Applicants must tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern in their caption. Accounts must be set on public to be considered. Applicants must be over 18, have no canine allergies and be willing to commute to MUTTS’ Dallas-Fort Worth location.

Courtesy MUTTS Canine Cantina

“We are looking forward to hiring our first ever puptern,” Kyle Noonan, co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina, said in a statement. “There aren’t many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long. Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one. I’d be lying if I said this is going to be one ‘ruff’ internship.”

Courtesy MUTTS Canine Cantina

The lucky applicant who is chosen as the first puptern will be contacted by MUTTS privately to arrange scheduling after the application period has ended.