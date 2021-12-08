31-Year-Old Mutangi, the Oldest Giraffe in Australia, Dies at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

The Taronga Western Plains Zoo is mourning the loss of great grandmother giraffe Mutangi, one of the oldest giraffes in the world, who died at the Australian zoo at the age of 31

Australia has lost a great-grandmother.

On Dec. 3, the Taronga Western Plains Zoo announced that their 31-year-old giraffe Mutangi died at the Australian facility in late November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "undisputed queen of the zoo" was the oldest giraffe in Australia and one of the oldest in the world when she passed away.

While the beloved animal is gone, she has left a lasting mark on her zoo home and the country of Australia. Mutangi was the first giraffe born at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo. From her arrival in 1990, Mutangi went on to rear 14 calves. Many of these kids went to zoos in Australia and New Zealand, where they had their own calves that then had their own calves. In total, 61 giraffes between the two countries can be traced back to the recently deceased giraffe, according to the zoo.

Mutangi has also inspired countless humans, offering zoo visitors a chance to learn more about giraffes and their essential role in the ecosystem.

"Mutangi will be sadly missed, but the team knows she lived a long life and made such a positive impact for her species during her time on earth," the zoo shared in their statement about the animal's death.

Oldest giraffe in Australia dies Credit: Taronga Western Plains Zoo/Facebook

"It was such a privilege to work with Mutangi, though I struggle to call it work. Every moment I shared with Mutangi was so joyful and exhilarating, from her training sessions to just watching her doze in the sun with a foot-long string of drool coming out of her mouth, total relaxation. She had no shortage of sass, that's for sure. She would often twirl a small branch in her mouth over and over. It reminded me of a teenager chewing gum, just staring at you as you ask her to come over for a training session," Leigh, a keeper at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, wrote of her time caring for the giraffe.