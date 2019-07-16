Indiana City Letting Residents Pay off Parking Tickets by Donating Cat Food to Local Shelter

Image zoom

If you’re a resident of Muncie, Indiana, you could be able to get out of that annoying parking ticket.

The Muncie Police Department and Muncie Animal Care and Services announced a new partnership in a Facebook post on Monday, aiming to help out the shelter, which is currently home to over 350 cats and kittens in dire need of supplies.

For this week only, the police department is allowing residents to pay off their parking tickets by donating cat supplies including litter and food to the shelter — no cash required.

“MACS has partnered with the Muncie Police Department with a wonderful program that allows people who have parking tickets to pay their tickets with cat/kitten food, litter, wet/pate canned food, beds, blankets, etc. in lieu of paying with money,” the post explained.

“We’re in dire need of supplies for the large volume of cats/kittens being cared for here at MACS, and they keep pouring in our doors,” the post continued. “We are incredibly grateful for the the support we receive from the community, and this is such a wonderful opportunity to help your local shelter.”

The program is only running for one week, so residents interested in paying off their parking ticket must bring the donated supplies to MACS or to the police station by Friday at 4 p.m. local time. The dollar amount of all the donations must be equal to the amount of the parking ticket.

“Being here is just an overwhelming need, you can see it immediately for the animals,” Jami Brown of the Muncie Police Department said in a video included in the Facebook post. “They need paper towels, litter and food. The need is there.”

A similar program was recently initiated in Las Vegas, allowing residents to pay for parking tickets with school supplies, including pencils, pens, erasers, index cards, paper towels and disinfectant wipes.