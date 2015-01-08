Munchkin the Teddy Bear Dog Struts Her Fluff At The Beach (VIDEO)

Even on beach days, Munchkin the dog picks her adorable bear suit over a bikini
By Barkpost Updated July 26, 2022 01:00 PM
Remember Munchkin? She s the pawdorable pup that blew up the Internet with her unBEARably cute fuzzbutt. She brought her cuteness to Halloween, then did some working out and came back with a bang for Christmas.

Well, she s back again! And this time she brought it to the beach. So. Much. CUTENESS!!!

