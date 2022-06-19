Dogs Everywhere Are Obsessing Over This Lamb Chop Plush Toy, and It's on Sale for as Little as $5
Not to be dramatic, but your dog can't live without an overflowing basket of toys, which means there's always room for one more, right? Here's your sign to spoil your pup with an adorable stuffed toy that pet parents can't stop raving about over the internet.
Pick up the Multipet Lamb Chop Plush Dog Toy while it's on sale for as little as $5 on Amazon and $12 on Chewy for the jumbo version. The stuffed toy is a huge hit among various breeds and sizes of dogs and is inspired by a TV show called Lamb Chop's Play-Along that aired on PBS in the early '90s.
It's available in mini, regular, and jumbo sizes, and several owners have admitted to buying multiples of each since plush toys don't last forever. But don't worry, the stuffed animal is made of non-toxic material and even has a squeaker inside to further entertain your pup.
Now's the time to stock up — seriously, reviewers are suggesting you buy half a dozen.
The toy gained popularity last year on TikTok last year when owners and dogs started showing off their Lamb Chop collections. The cute videos speak for themselves and show just how much the dogs love their "Lamby."
Buy It! Multipet Lamb Chop Plush Dog Toy, $5 (orig. $14.75); amazon.com
It also has more than 27,000 perfect ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it's the "best dog toy ever." One five-star reviewer swears "this toy is magic" and said "it seems to be any dog's favorite toy on the planet." Over 3,500 reviewers on Chewy agree that "dogs love these," too.
Remember when we said one more toy never hurts? Well, we might have actually meant you need several because based on the reviews, the Lamb Chop Plush Dog Toy will likely be your pup's new favorite toy.
Buy It! Multipet Jumbo Lamb Chop Plush Dog Toy, $11.91 (orig. $25.89); chewy.com
- Shoppers Promise This Indoor Bug Trap with 36,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Really Works,' and It's on Sale
- Chewy's Blue Box Sale Event Has Toys, Beds, and Treats for Up to 50% Off — but Only for 72 Hours
- That Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Skate Shoes Even Easier to Wear
- This Best-Selling Automatic Feeder Is the Secret to Pleasing Cats Who Eat at Odd Hours, and It's on Sale