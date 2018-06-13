mprraccoon Is Safe! Raccoon Rescued, Released After Climbing 25-Story Building in Minnesota

A raccoon that scaled the 25-story UBS building in downtown St.Paul, Minnesota, is now back on the ground floor.

UBS confirmed on Twitter that the MPR Raccoon, named such because Minnesota Public Radio was one of the first news outlets to report on the critter, was safely trapped on the roof of the building and is set to be released by Wildlife Management Services into the suburbs of the Twin Cities, where most structures are two stories tops.

We’re happy to confirm that #mprraccoon is safe and doing well. A big thank you to Wildlife Management who are releasing him in the Northern Twin Cities suburbs. #phew #TakeCareLilBuddy

https://t.co/O2HNwIFZQ0 — UBS (@UBS) June 13, 2018

Though it wasn’t the MPR Raccoon’s release that made the animal a viral star — it was the climb.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune/AP

MPR reporter Tim Nelson shared the first stop of the raccoon’s journey, tweeting a photo of the critter curled up in the second-story nook of the Town Square complex, a building attached to the UBS tower, claiming the raccoon “been there for two days now, without food or water.”

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Instead of opting for what seemed to be the easier choice of climbing down one story to search for food on the ground, the MPR Raccoon began the daring climb that would turn it into a Twitter celebrity.

The #mprraccoon has arisen from his nap and is climbing again. pic.twitter.com/K1popKu2bF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Like a Spider-Man sighting, word of the courageous raccoon began to spread. Soon those inside the UBS building were providing updates on the MPR Raccoon’s progress and itchiness level.

Oh nothing just a raccoon hanging out on the 22nd floor of UBS Plaza downtown. pic.twitter.com/XaXE9XExxD — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof. pic.twitter.com/WeOTWmbaqz — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

The masked daredevil also accumulated quite a fanbase on the ground.

Here's the crowd standing on Cedar Street in downtown St. Paul watching the #mprraccoon. pic.twitter.com/HIJrp7p6JC — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

While many were calling for emergency services to rescue the raccoon, wildlife experts were worried that a rescuer might scare the animals, causing it to fall off the building, reports KARE11.

So authorities decided to set up a tasty meal of soft cat food and a trap on the roof of the building in hopes that the animal would make it to the top.

And then everyone waited.

Finally, in the early hours of Wednesday, the MPR Raccoon reached the summit of the UBS building, where it was able to enjoy its well-earned meal before being safely trapped and moved.

Happy trails, MPR Raccoon! May your next meal be a little closer to sea level.