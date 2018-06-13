mprraccoon Is Safe! Raccoon Rescued, Released After Climbing 25-Story Building in Minnesota

A raccoon that scaled the 25-story UBS building in downtown St.Paul, Minnesota, is now back on the ground floor.
UBS confirmed on Twitter that the MPR Raccoon, named such because Minnesota Public Radio was one of the first news outlets to report on the critter, was safely trapped on the roof of the building and is set to be released by Wildlife Management Services into the suburbs of the Twin Cities, where most structures are two stories tops.
Though it wasn’t the MPR Raccoon’s release that made the animal a viral star — it was the climb.
MPR reporter Tim Nelson shared the first stop of the raccoon’s journey, tweeting a photo of the critter curled up in the second-story nook of the Town Square complex, a building attached to the UBS tower, claiming the raccoon “been there for two days now, without food or water.”
Instead of opting for what seemed to be the easier choice of climbing down one story to search for food on the ground, the MPR Raccoon began the daring climb that would turn it into a Twitter celebrity.
Like a Spider-Man sighting, word of the courageous raccoon began to spread. Soon those inside the UBS building were providing updates on the MPR Raccoon’s progress and itchiness level.
The masked daredevil also accumulated quite a fanbase on the ground.
While many were calling for emergency services to rescue the raccoon, wildlife experts were worried that a rescuer might scare the animals, causing it to fall off the building, reports KARE11.
So authorities decided to set up a tasty meal of soft cat food and a trap on the roof of the building in hopes that the animal would make it to the top.
And then everyone waited.
Finally, in the early hours of Wednesday, the MPR Raccoon reached the summit of the UBS building, where it was able to enjoy its well-earned meal before being safely trapped and moved.
Happy trails, MPR Raccoon! May your next meal be a little closer to sea level.