Mountain Lion Found Inside California High School Classroom, Authorities Say

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed all students and staff are "safe" and that California Fish and Wildlife officials are working to remove and release the wild animal

A mountain lion entered a classroom at a high school in California, according to authorities.

On Wednesday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the animal was "being contained in a classroom" at Pescadero High School, located about 45 miles south of San Francisco, California.

"The SMCSO can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School," the sheriff's office shared. "There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds."

The sheriff's office added wildlife authorities had been notified so officials could plan a "safe and humane removal" of the animal.

NBC Bay Area reporter Stephanie Magallon shared several photos of the mountain lion underneath a desk in a classroom on social media.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office detective Javier Acosta told SFGATE that school custodians found the wild animal first.

"As of right now, students and teachers are all safe," he said. "The mountain lion is being contained to the English classroom. We are on scene to make sure everyone is safe."

Acosta believes that the animal is likely a juvenile who "probably got lost."

Mountain Lion Inside Classroom at Pescadero High School

Acosta added that California Fish and Wildlife officials are working to remove the animal from the school grounds so that the mountain lion can be released in an unpopulated area.

"They're trying to formulate a plan to safely and humanely remove the mountain lion," he shared.

It is unclear how the mountain lion entered the school. With the situation "secure" and "no threat to public safety," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office made a humorous guess on Facebook.