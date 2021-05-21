The 2-year-old male mountain lion recently passed his health check and is set to be released into the wild by authorities.

Mountain Lion Nicknamed 'Mr. Handsome' in 'Great' Health After His Capture in San Francisco

This mountain lion is headed back to the wild!

On Wednesday night, authorities captured the 2-year-old male mountain lion that San Francisco residents had spotted roaming around the neighborhood of Bernal Heights for two days, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) apprehended the big cat after someone spotted the animal hiding in a tree. Afterward, CDFW officials took the mountain lion to the Oakland Zoo to undergo a physical exam and receive several preventative vaccinations.

Nicknamed Mr. Handsome by the zoo's veterinary staff, the mountain lion — who had previously been collared by the UC Santa Cruz Puma Project — was found to be in "great overall health," according to the zoo.

"He looks great," Dr. Alex Herman, the vice president of veterinary services for the zoo, said of the animal, who weighs just under 100 lbs., according to NBC Bay Area. "No injuries. His teeth are perfect."

In a video documenting the examination, the zoo noted that this is the 15th rescued mountain lion they've treated over the past 3 years.

Now that Mr. Handsome his clean bill of health, CDFW will release the mountain lion 'in a rural, unpopulated area" of Santa Clarita County, according to a zoo press release.

"We take pride in doing our part to help rescue and protect animals in the wild through our partnerships and collaboration with CDFW, Bay Area Puma Project, and the San Francisco Police Department," Herman said in the release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), human-wildlife conflicts with mountain lions have "become increasingly common as more people move into mountain lion habitat." While mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, "they will prey on vulnerable pets and livestock."

The zoo also noted that mountain lions "face numerous threats in California, often struck by cars, killed with depredation permits, and illegal poaching."