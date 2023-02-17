Motorcyclist Tours the World with Dog as Her Copilot: 'She Puts a Big Smile on Everybody's Face'

Jess Stone and her German shepherd, Moxie, are 11 months into a 90-country road trip around the world 

By Diane Herbst
Published on February 17, 2023 12:48 PM
Motorcycle Dog
Jess Stone and Moxie. Photo: Courtesy Jess Stone

Jess Stone could not imagine leaving home without her beloved dog.

So last March, she started an around-the-world trip on a BMW motorcycle with her 6-year-old, 75-lb. German shepherd, Moxie, sitting behind her in a custom-made carrier — and wearing protective goggles!

It is a scene that creates quite a stir on the highway.

"People have one hand on the steering wheel and one hand out the window with their phone," Stone, 38, co-creator of dog accessory company Ruffly, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"She just puts a big smile on everybody's face," Stone continues. "And that's the part that really matters."

Stone and her husband, Greg, 41, who rides his BMW motorcycle behind the pair, wow Moxie's 123,000 followers on Instagram (@goruffly) with fascinating photos and videos documenting the journey, which will continue another two-plus years through 90 countries in all.

"She's an extremely adventurous dog," says Stone, who helps the pup leap up onto the carrier with a custom-made harness that secures her onto her cockpit.

The trip started on March 5 from their home in Guatemala. So far the trio have motored north through Canada to the Arctic Ocean, then southward.

Motorcycle Dog
Moxie. Courtesy Jess Stone

They are now in Mexico, with Antarctica as this leg of the trip's final destination. Then it's off to Africa, Europe and Asia. The couple's website, goruffly.com provides details of the journey, including the couple's live location.

Stone also hopes to inspire girls and young women with her adventure and raise $100,000 during the trip for the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up, a leadership and empowerment initiative.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One thing Stone has noticed so far is that no matter which country or area the trio has traversed, the reaction to Moxie is universal.

"If you're a dog person in one country, you're a dog person somewhere else too," she says. "People smile and laugh when they see her with her goggles on. It's the best icebreaker you could have."

Related Articles
Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish, and Patrick O'Connell attend Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
All About Billie Eilish's Parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
paul rudd, seth rogen
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars
Zach Shallcross's Official 'Bachelor' Cast Is Revealed — Meet the 30 Women Vying for His Heart
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Normal People
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki attend the red carpet at the "SUPERNATURAL" 300TH Episode Celebration at the Pratt Hall on November 16, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada
Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki's Relationship Timeline
James Corden (R) and his kids Max Corden (L) and Carey Corden attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on January 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
James Corden's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's Relationship Timeline
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Attends the Babylon Premiere with Her Mom, Plus Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and More
Best Away luggage travel bags
The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2023
Tom Hanks
Tom and Truman Hanks Step Out in London, Plus Kate Hudson, Margaret Qualley, Olivia Wilde and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Mariah Carey is seen out on December 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Mariah Carey Dazzles in a White Coat in N.Y.C., Plus Metallica's James Hetfield, Kate Hudson and More
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline