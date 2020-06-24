Mötley Crüe Frontman Vince Neil's Dog Was 'Hunted' and Killed by Neighbor's Pets, Says His Girlfriend

"We are beyond devastated from her passing," Vince Neil's girlfriend, Hannah Rain, wrote of their dog

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil is in mourning after the sudden loss of his beloved dog, California "Cali" Wolf.

The 58-year-old musician's Yorkshire terrier died after the pet was allegedly "brutally hunted" by a neighbor's dogs, according to Neil's girlfriend Rain Hannah.

"We have been mourning her and celebrating her life the last few days," Hannah wrote on her Instagram Sunday. "We are beyond devastated from her passing."

"She was brutally hunted 5 steps from our front door by our viscous neighbors ‘kill for sport’ dogs. We will have Justice for Cali," she continued. "If you all can say a prayer for her. We will always have her star spirit with us and cherish the unconditional love she gave us; and shared with so many."

According to the couple, they have obtained security camera footage that shows Cali being attacked by two dogs.

"Her passing was tragic. She was brutally murdered on our front door by two evil neighbor dogs, which is caught on our security cameras," a tribute shared on the pooch's Instagram read. "Our neighbors are trying to cover it up and say that she ran two football fields to their pasture and their long horn steers killed her!! Please pray for her justice because her killers are still running free!!"

The post continued, "Cali touched every person she came in contact with and was loved by all. We wish we could have her back. But we know it’s the circle of life and she will come back to us in her next life."

The tribute described Cali as a pup with "a pure soul" who "loved with her whole heart and could never hurt a soul."

"She had a beautiful life and a horrific sudden end. But she’s in heaven now and she got her wings," the post read. "We will be patiently waiting to see her again."

On Monday, Hannah said she and Neil were "overwhelmed by all the love and support" from fans in the wake of Cali's passing, though the two are still having a hard time processing the death.

"We have been so overwhelmed with all the emotions, grief and mourning of @cali_neil’s sudden and tragic loss. Through this difficult time we have been meditating, learning and growing," she wrote on her Instagram.

"The more you love the deeper connection and when that heart beat, living life is gone from your life there is a void that’s hard to change your rituals. We know in time we will learn, grow and be closer to her more then [sic] ever in the spiritual world. But with all change and growth it takes time. So we are grieving , mourning and adapting to the new reality without this beautiful happy 10 pound star fur child."

Hannah added, "Remember life is short and you truly never know when your contract on this earth in this ‘life time’ is up. So hold your loved ones close and always tell them you love them every chance you get. All our love, peace and gratitude to each and everyone of you."

Neil also paid tribute to his furry friend, sharing a photo of himself cuddling with Cali on his personal Instagram.