Mother's Day Is for Dog Moms, Too — These Affordable Gifts Are Proof
Whether you're looking to celebrate the moms in your life (including yourself if you're a mom!), Mother's Day is a great time to show any and all moms how much their support and efforts are appreciated. And if the mom in question happens to be a dog lover, why not give her a gift this holiday that honors not just her, but her furry friend, too?
As any dog owner knows, the bond between person and animal is truly special. And anyone who's both a human mom and a dog mom, or simply an oh-so-happy dog parent, will value a Mother's Day gift that's all about showcasing them and their beloved pup's connection.
Below, we've rounded up Mother's Day gifts from Amazon and Target that dog-loving moms will adore, including matching accessories and even watercolor portraits. Best of all, nearly every item on this list is under $50, so you don't have to break the bank in your search for the perfect present.
Shop Dog-Mom Themed Mother's Day Gifts
- Dog Mom Colorblock Graphic Sweatshirt, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Custom Dog Watercolor Portrait, $37.99
- Threshold 12-Ounce Dog Mom Travel Mug, $10
- Hallmark Pop Up Puppy Mother's Day Card, $6.91 (orig. $7.99)
- MignonandMignon Custom Pet Portrait Necklace, $22.50
- Embark Vet Breed Identification Dog DNA Kit, $99 (orig. $129.99)
- Dog Bandana and Matching Scrunchie Set, $9.89 (orig. $10.99)
- Dog Mom Stemless Wine Glass, $13.95
For those who are loud and proud of their beloved fur babies, consider this on-sale, cozy sweatshirt that reads "Dog Mom" on the front in big block letters, with an adorable tiny paw print in the middle. You can pair it with this 12-ounce travel mug that features a sweet illustration of a dog surrounded by flowers, with the words "dog mom" printed underneath. It comes with a lid, too, for insulation and easy, to-go use.
If you're looking for something a bit more personalized, a piece of jewelry is never a bad idea. This customizable necklace allows the dog-loving mom you're shopping for to carry an image of their pet with them everywhere they go, in a stylish way.
All you have to do is submit a photo of the pup, and the end result is a charm of the dog's portrait on a gold, silver, or rose gold color disc, along with the dog's name engraved on another. One five-star reviewer called the necklace "beautiful" and said it's "very detailed, [and] it looks exactly like my dog! Great quality and price."
Need a small but meaningful gift idea? You can't go wrong with this "unique and cute" pop-up card that you can sign on behalf of the dog mom's pooch, and if the mom you're gifting loves dogs and wine, there's no better present than this stemless wine glass.
