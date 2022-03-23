Baltimore Aquarium Teaching Motherless Baby Seal How to Thrive on His Own After Rescue

Louis Armstrong the grey seal pup must learn how to forage for food and care for himself before he can be released back into the Atlantic Ocean

Baltimore's National Aquarium is helping seals take confident flippered steps into adulthood.

In late February, the aquarium rescued a baby seal from the Assateague Island National Seashore — a protected area of a barrier island that stretches between Virginia and Maryland — after the marine mammal was found stranded, wounded, dehydrated and motherless, according to a press release from the facility.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Too young to survive on his own, the grey seal pup was admitted to the National Aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Center (ACRC). He joins two other maternally-dependent grey seals recently found alone in need of help. The National Aquarium believes a group of grey seals might have set up a colony, also known as a rookery, in mid-Atlantic waters based on the increasing number of juvenile seals spotted in the area.

The ACRC named its newest young grey seal resident Louis Armstrong. In the month since he arrived at the National Aquarium's rescue center, Louis has been treated with antibiotics to address infections resulting from his wounds. He has also started mastering independent swimming and foraging for food.

grey seal pup Credit: national aquarium

The continuing development of these survival skills is vital for Louis' future. The National Aquarium hopes to give the young seal all the tools he needs to survive in the wild, so he can be released into the ocean to enjoy his life.

Louis has already developed a reputation for being "vocal and spirited," according to the aquarium's release. His big personality has helped him get comfortable learning how to find fish for himself. Once Louis can prove that he can find his own fish and care for himself, the National Aquarium will prepare for his release.

The seal pup will stay at ACRC until he is ready to return to the Atlantic Ocean. Along with learning how to fish, Louis will need to meet several health checks, including reaching a weight of 50 pounds, before he is deemed eligible for release.

grey seal pup Credit: national aquarium