Hope is holding on after being shot 74 times with an air rifle.

According to The Associated Press, the barrage of pellets left the endangered Sumatran orangutan blind and suffering from a broken collar bone and several lacerations. The severely injured orangutan was found with her malnourished month-old baby on a farm in the Aceh province of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island.

It is unclear who attacked the orangutan — including shooting the wild animal four times in her left eye and two in her right — but the wild animals have been cruelly injured in the past by the palm oil and paper industries rapidly chipping away at their habitat and by those you obtain air rifles and decide to harass the animals.

After the mother ape was discovered, rescuers from the Aceh provincial conservation agency rushed the orangutan and her baby to nearby clinic run by the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP). Unfortunately, the baby died before they reached the clinic. The mother, who has been named Hope, underwent a surgery to repair her broken collarbone, one of the injuries cause by the 74 pellets veterinarians found embedded in Hope’s body when they took an x-ray.

SOCP veterinarians performed the surgery with help from Dr Andreas Messikommer, a Swiss specialist for human orthopedic surgery. According to SOCP, the operation took three hours. Doctors placed a pin a six screws in the bone to put it back in place. While operating on Hope, vets discovered the broken collarbone pierced one of Hope’s air sacs — the large ‘throat sac’ that orangutans have under their chins and high on their chests — and caused an infection. This infection was also treated during the operation.

“During the operation we did not remove any of the numerous air rifle pellets still scattered throughout Hope’s body, as we have to prioritize her broken collarbone and the risk of infection that is posing in her shoulder. The operation went as well as we could have hoped though, and we hope that her recovery will likewise go smoothly and without complications,” SOCP Senior Veterinarian, Dr. Yenny Saraswati, said in a statement, adding that the ape is still in the “early days” of her recovery.

Because of the nature of Hope’s injuries, she will not be able to survive in the wild after she heals. Hope will have to live out the rest of her days in a sanctuary. SOCP says senseless air rifle injuries are common abuse orangutans endure.

“The fact that so many people are still wandering around with air rifles and shooting at wildlife is a major problem for conservation in Indonesia. Despite yesterday’s surgery, Hope’s condition is still very serious and the vet team still have a lot of hard work to do if she’s to survive her ordeal. Its always extremely sad to come across cases like this one, but what’s most depressing is the fact that she is not the first to be shot so many times like this,” Dr. Ian Singleton, Director of the SOCP for the PanEco Foundation, said.

The SOCP has cared for 15 orangutans with air rifle injuries over the past ten years. They have found over 500 pellets embedded in these apes.

YEL-SOCP/Suryadi

Sapto Aji Prabowo, head of the Aceh provincial conservation agency, said that he is dedicated to helping local police investigate the crime and find those responsible for the illegal shooting. Orangutans are a protected species under Indonesian law. Those who kill, catch, keep, injure or trade orangutans can fans up to five years in jail and/or a $7,000 fine.

Hope is one of 370 orangutans that SOCP has cared for at their clinic since starting the center in 2001. Along with helping injured apes, the organization also researches wild orangutan populations, protects orangutan habitats and helps rescue, rehab and release captive orangutans.

All three orangutan species are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in their Red List of Threatened Species. There are an estimated 13,400 Sumatran orangutans left in the wild.