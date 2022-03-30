Mother Duck Hatches Her Adorable Ducklings Outside the Maternity Ward of a Florida Hospital

A mother duck made her nest in an enclosed courtyard at Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, and needed some help from the facility's staff when her ducklings hatched

Mother knows best!

According to the Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, a wise momma duck made herself at home outside the hospital's labor and delivery center.

Earlier in the year, the duck flew into the enclosed courtyard next to the hospital's labor and delivery unit and decided to make her nest in the space. The bird eventually hatched ten healthy ducklings right outside the hospital's maternity ward.

Unfortunately, while it was easy for the mother duck to fly into space, there was no way for her to leave the atrium on her own with her ducklings, who still had some time before they could fly.

Thanks to the quick-thinking hospital staff, the mom and her babies didn't stay stuck for long. Employees from the hospital's labor and delivery center carefully escorted the ducks from the courtyard, through the hospital, and out the front door.

Mother duck hatches ducklings at hospital

Video of the feathered family's parade through the hospital's halls shows staff members cautiously encouraging the ducks through the building using posters until all of the animals are safely outside.

"We're still 'quacking' up over this sweet story. Congrats, Mama! We'll see you in six weeks for your follow-up," Beaches OBGYN joked about the adorable incident on Facebook.

This Florida duck is not the first "smart mama" to hatch her ducklings inside a hospital. University of Rochester's Thompson Health Hospital in Canandaigua, New York, becomes a baby bird maternity ward every year.