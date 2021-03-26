First responders were able to rescue the puppy, who got her head trapped under the rock, after nearly 20 hours of work

Mom Dog Helps Rescuers Save Her 8-Month-Old Golden Retriever Pup Who Was Stuck Under a Boulder

Mama to the rescue!

First responders in Pennsylvania saved a missing dog thanks to the pup's canine mom — who found her puppy trapped underneath a boulder.

Lake Winola firefighters and Tunkhannock Township police officer Timothy McCoy received an emergency call on Monday about the puppy in need, an 8-month-old golden retriever named Brandy, according to WBRE/WYOU.

Brandy went missing on Sunday evening. Her owner Nadia Delicati searched for the puppy but was unable to find the dog on her own. Delicati's search stretched on because Brandy was unable to respond to her owner's calls. The puppy's head was stuck in a small hole underneath a boulder, making it impossible for her to bark.

Fortunately, the Delicati's other dog, Brandy's mom Bailey, eventually led her owner to the missing pup using her canine sense of smell.

PRINCESS BRANDY OF DALTON Image zoom Credit: AKC reunite

After finding Brandy, Delicati called the authorities for help saving the pup. It's a good thing she did because it took five firefighters to get the puppy free.

"We had to make the hole a little bigger, so we could put our smallest guy in," said Lake Winola Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Nate Evans.

Finally, they were able to lift the rock "just enough that her head popped out," added Lake Winola Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Eric Coolbaugh.

Brandy was "definitely hungry" and exhausted following the ordeal but emerged unharmed aside from some paw soreness.

"She ran right to her owner. It honestly was like a scene from a movie," McCoy said.

After the reunion, Brandy proceeded to thank all of the individuals who helped make her rescue possible.