“The mother bear was determined to save all three of her cubs herself," South Lake Tahoe Firefighters Association said

Mother Bear Rescues Baby Cubs in South Lake Tahoe: She Swam 'Each One to Safety'

Mama bear to the rescue!

Earlier this week, one mother bear in South Lake Tahoe showed the true meaning of motherhood when she risked her own life to save her three baby cubs that got stuck in the keys marina.

"With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, we feel like sharing a story of a mother bear and her three cubs that have come out into the community today and ended up in the keys marina," the South Lake Tahoe Firefighters Association shared on Facebook.

According to the agency, "The mother bear was determined to save all three of her cubs herself and ensure that they see tomorrow by continually swimming each one to safety!"

Firefighters had responded to the scene when they received a call "for a separated cub," but by the time they got there, the mother has coaxed the youngster in the water on to her back and was swimming it to safety.

Footage shared by the Firefighters Association showed one of the cubs swimming near a pier in the marina, and its mother jumping in the lake to swim after it. Once she reached the cub it climbed onto her back as she swam it back to safety.

Onlookers cheered for the mother bear as she carried the cub back to shore and climbed out to meet the rest of her babies.

According to a comment on the post, one witness, Betsy Sommerfeldt, "saw the baby fall" into the water, and thanked the Association for coming out, even though the mother bear ultimately had the situation handled.

"I guess Mama knows how to watch after and rescue her babies without any help," Sommerfeldt wrote.