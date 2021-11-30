Rover.com released their ninth annual report on the most popular pet names of 2021 and found that dog and cat owners got inspiration from pop culture, the pandemic, and sports

Friends, The Mandalorian, the Olympics, and More Inspire 2021's Most Popular Pet Names

Pet owners are looking to pop culture, the pandemic, sports, and more for inspiration when naming their cats and dogs.

According to Rover.com's ninth annual report on the year's most popular pet names, many of the old standards still hold the top spots, but more unusual options are gaining traction.

"Each year our annual top pet names report showcases what cultural moments made an impact and clearly, the pandemic was a big factor. From sports to the TV shows we binge-watched, our pets' names were shaped by a truly unique year," Kate Jaffe, trend expert for Rover, said in a statement about the most popular pet names of 2021. "With the continuation of work from home, our bonds with our pets have grown even deeper."

Rover analyzed millions of pet names submitted by owners and found many familiar titles to craft their report. The top ten dog names in America for 2021 are 1. Bella, 2. Luna, 3. Charlie, 4. Max, 5. Lucy, 6. Daisy, 7. Bailey, 8. Coco, 9. Zoe and 10. Milo.

Broken down into sex, the top 10 dog names for female and male canines looked like this:

Top Female Names for Dog: Bella, Luna, Lucy, Daisy, Zoe, Lily, Lola, Bailey, Stella, and Molly

Top Male Names for Dogs: Max, Charlie, Milo, Buddy, Rocky, Bear, Leo, Duke, Teddy, and Tucker

Many of the names that appear at the top of Rover's lists are also some of the leading human baby names of 2021, with Bella, Luna, Lucy, Zoe, Max, and Leo all popular names for infants this year.

For felines, the most popular names include:

Top Female Names for Cats: Luna, Bella, Lily, Lucy, Nala, Kitty, Chloe, Stella, Zoe, and Lola

Top Male Names for Cats: Oliver, Leo, Milo, Charlie, Max, Simba, Jack, Loki, Ollie, and Jasper

While these names snagged the most popular spots, plenty of other names saw significant growth over the past year.

top pet names 2021 Credit: Rover

Pet owners found inspiration from their daily lives throughout the pandemic. The name Fauci is up 270 percent from its debut last year, while the name Covid is up 35 percent from 2020.

The shows pet lovers binged throughout the pandemic also had an effect, with Grogu from Disney+'s The Mandolorian going up 4000 percent, becoming the number one trending dog name of 2021. This year's Friends reunion special must have churned up some inspiration for fans of the show because the pet name Phoebe Buffay saw a 963 percent spike.

Outside of pop culture, sports also had sway on pet owners. The cat name Gronk, inspired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, went up 276 percent in popularity, becoming the number one trending football-inspired feline name.

Olympic gold medalist and gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee put on such an impressive performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, that the dog name Suni went up 113 percent in popularity.