Get ready to meet a lot of Maxes and and Bellas in your dog’s obedience class.

According to Rover.com, Max and Bella are the most popular dog names of 2018. The online network of pet sitters and dog walkers released their sixth annual report on the year’s top dog names and naming trends based on their database of canine clients

Filling out the top 10 for male dogs are Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, Jack, Rocky, Duke, Bear, Tucker and Olivier, while Lucy, Luna, Daisy, Lola, Sadie, Molly, Bailey, Maggie and Stella join Bella on the females’ list.

Even those dog owners who went “outside the box” this year tended to stick to certain themes.

Royal dog names saw a big boost this year, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding and pregnancy announcement. The number of dogs named Meghan went up 133 percent in 2018. There was also a 129 percent increase in dogs named Harry. Across the board, dogs named after the royals are up 11 percent.

Pet owners were also influenced by pop culture. The number of pooches named Cardi went up an impressive 1,250 percent in 2018, a nod to rapper Cardi B’s big year. The name Stormi saw a 250 percent rise, likely due to some dedicated Kardashian-Jenner fans.

One dog name that has gone flat this year: Rosé. The number of dogs named after the pink drink has dropped by 44 percent.

To get a full break down of 2018’s most popular dog names and the trends that inspired them, visit Rover.com.