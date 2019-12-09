The Most Popular Dog and Cat Names of 2019 (Including Big Increase in GoT-Inspired Names!)

Image zoom Getty

Celebrities and beloved pop culture characters continue to be the trends when it comes to pet names.

Rover.com put out its annual list of the most popular names for dogs and cats in the United States, and while there’s been a significant increase in certain newsier names, the monikers at the very top of the list tend to be more traditional.

According to the online network of pet sitters and dog walkers, Max and Bella are the most popular dog names — just like last year — while Luna and Oliver top the list for cats.

Filling out the top 10 for male dogs are Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, Rocky, Milo, Jack, Bear, Duke and Teddy, while Luna, Lucy, Daisy, Lily, Zoe, Lola, Molly, Sadie and Bailey round out the list for female pooches.

And there’s plenty of overlap when it comes to cat names, as well as a few nods to some of the year’s biggest films.

Joining Oliver in the top 10 for male cats are Leo, Milo, Charlie, Max, Jack, Simba, Loki, Oscar and Jasper, while for female cats it’s Bella, Lucy, Kitty, Lily, Nala, Chloe, Sophie, Daisy and Stella.

In general, pop culture was a major source of inspiration to pet owners.

The number of pets named after Arya Stark went up by 150 percent, which helped it crack into the top 100 dog names,

a nod to this year’s final season of Game of Thrones. Additionally, the report found that GoT-inspired names went up by 28 percent in general.

Superhero names for pets also became more popular, with the most impressive increase going to Black Panther’s Okoye, up by 250 percent.

And just like last year, pet owners also proved that they’re big royals fans.

While last year, following the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding and pregnancy, the number of dogs named Meghan and Harry both increased by more than 100 percent, this time around, their son Archie, who was born in May, gave the biggest boost.

Pets named Archie went up by 45 percent this year, while pets named after Meghan rose by 42 percent. However, the biggest increases went to pets named after Princess Diana, increasing by 200 percent, as well as Queen Elizabeth, up 150 percent.

To get a full breakdown of 2019’s most popular pet names and the trends that inspired them, visit Rover.com.