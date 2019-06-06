Want to Bring Your Dog to Work? These Are America's Most Pet-Friendly Companies of 2019

You know it. We know it. Researchers know it. Pets make the workplace a happier, more productive place.

While not every company has caught up to this idea, more and more offices are becoming pet-friendly in an effort to increase workplace morale and diffuse stress.

For the third year in a row, Wellness® Natural Pet Food has put together a list of the offices that are the kindest to critters. These are the pet-friendly offices that go above and beyond to make their employees’ furry friends feel comfortable and are setting the bar for what a pet-friendly office can be.

“Studies have shown how pets can have a positive impact on our own health and wellbeing – from lowering resting blood pressure to reducing stress – but now people are thinking about how those benefits translate to the work environment,” Dr. Danielle Bernal, staff veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food, said in a statement. “With more companies realizing that pets can improve the working experience, more are going above and beyond to cater to our new furry officemates and make sure they are happy and healthy from 9 to 5.”

Getty

The complete list of America’s Most Pet-Friendly Companies of 2019 is below.