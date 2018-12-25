Dogs are artists when it comes to performing for table scraps.

It can be hard to resist giving in when your pooch flashes those “puppy eyes” and lets out a few whimpers.

Feeding your pet from the table is never the most healthy idea, but there are several food items that are severe no-nos, no matter how much your dog begs.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin laid out some of the most dangerous human foods for dogs to consume. These items are on the list because they are not only unhealthy for your canine to consume they are also extremely dangerous — even lethal in some cases.

Dr. Antin’s banned foods list feature well-known offenders like chocolate, but also include some items that may surprise you.

Watch the video above to get the full rundown on foods you should never feed your dog.