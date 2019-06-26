The 25 Most Cat-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Image zoom Getty

Looking for a meow-tropolis to move to with your furry feline friend? This is the list for you!

Trupanion and Redfin have teamed up to create a list of America’s most cat-friendly cities. The pet health insurance company and the real estate brokerage respectively, analyzed 250 U.S. cities to determine which ones really roll out the welcome mats for cats.

To get the Top 25 List, Trupanion analyzed the cat-centered services — perks like cat clinics, shelters and hospitals — and took note of which cities were natural homes to plants that are toxic to felines. Redfin contributed to the analysis by looking at the number of cat-friendly homes — abodes with high ceilings, litter box space and patios — available in each of the cities.

RELATED: Knoxville, Tennessee, Tops List of Best U.S. Cities for Pet Owners

“When choosing a home and neighborhood, homebuyers tend to consider the needs and wants of everyone who will be living in the home, and of course that includes pets,” Redfin’s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather, said in a statement. “Certain homes are better suited to cats, with spaces for the furry family member to lounge and play, and nearby facilities to maintain your cat’s health.”

The city that topped the list, based on these factors, was Corvallis, Oregon. You can see the full list of the 25 most cat-friendly cities in America below. See if your city makes the list, and get more details for each Top 25 city on Redfin.com.