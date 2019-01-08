Moose Meanders into Alaska Hospital, Poses for Video, Eats Plants

A curious moose wandered into a building at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the female moose entered the building attached to the hospital just like any human patient — through the lobby doors — and then just stood around taking in the décor … and then eating the decor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The large animal munched on a few of the tropical plants by the doors, reports Anchorage Daily News, but didn’t seem to take a shine to the ad-hoc salad bar. After tasting a few of the plants, the moose stood inside for a few more moments before seeing herself out.

Stephanie Hupton, who works at a physical therapy office inside the building, caught part of the surprise visit on video. Her footage shows the moose calmly looking around, even staring into the camera, before slowly exiting.

Hospital spokeswoman Kjerstin Lastufka told AP that the moose entered the building through a door that was stuck open because of the cold weather. After the moose left, the door was shut and locked by the hospital’s security staff. No humans or animals were harmed during the shocking, yet calm, 10-minute encounter.